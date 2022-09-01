Ex-NPA rebel tagged as Bohol’s 2nd most wanted nabbed in Sagbayan

Topic |  
September 1, 2022
September 1, 2022

Ex-NPA rebel tagged as Bohol’s 2nd most wanted nabbed in Sagbayan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A former New People’s Army (NPA) member who allegedly operated under rebel leader Domingo Compoc and was tagged as the second most wanted person in Bohol was arrested by police for murder and attempted murder in Sagbayan on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Erick Binangbang, chief of the Sagbayan Police Station, said they apprehended John Carlo Paanod who has an arrest warrant for murder and six counts of attempted murder at his home in Barangay San Roque.

Paanod was believed to have been among the NPA rebels who clashed with Philippine Army soldiers in Cabacnitan, Bilar in May last year, resulting in the death of five communist guerillas and the injury of one state trooper.

“Kadtong encounter sa Bilar allegedly usa ni siya na kauban adto, sakop ni siya na Compoc, iya pud tong mga kauban tong namatay sa Bilar,” said Binangbang.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In July this year, Paanod vowed to authorities that he would return to the folds of the law.

He was supposed to be subjected to the government’s reintegration protocols under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

However, Paanod was not able to formally surrender to authorities before the arrest warrant was issued against him.

 “Kanang iyaha man gud, basta volunteer surrender ,ma grant pa ang mga benefits sa [E-Clip], pero kadto iyang kaso na murder ug attempted murder lahi man pud to siya sa kasong rebellion,” said Binangbang.

Paanod was detained the Sagbayan Police Station pending the issuance of an order for his commitment at the Bohol District Jail. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 Boholanos in ‘Organico’ agribusiness scam fall in Cebu

Two Boholanos wanted for estafa for their alleged involvement in the Organico Agribusiness Venture investment scam were arrested in Argao,…

Boholano yields P13.6 million shabu in Talisay

A 32-year-old Boholano, along with three minors who were allegedly his drug couriers, was arrested in Talisay City, Cebu after…

Online seller falls in Duero drug bust

A female online seller who has allegedly been dealing shabu on the side was arrested by police in a drug…

60-year-old man stabs employer dead in Guindulman

A 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed dead his employer in Guindulman town on Wednesday night. According to Staff Sgt. Ranilo Olasiman…

Tricycle driver shot dead near Army detachment in Carmen

A tricycle driver was shot dead by men who rode-in-tandem near a Philippine Army detachment in Barangay Katipunan, Carmen town…

Man nabbed for faking highway robbery in Getafe

A 30-year-old sales agent has been arrested for allegedly staging a fake highway robbery incident in which he claimed he…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply