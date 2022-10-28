Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol due to ‘Paeng’

Intense rains are expected in Bohol as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday morning raised an orange rainfall warning over the province.

The warning was hoisted by the state weather bureau as Tropical Storm “Paeng” continued to move northwestward and is projected possibly make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday morning.

According to PAGASA’s rainfall warning, there is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas in Bohol.

It also warned of possible landslides in mountainous areas.

In a separate tropical storm warning issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA indicated that the storm has started to move west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph)

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The center of Paeng was estimated, based on all available data, to be located at 410 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Meanwhile, several provinces have already been placed under Tropical Storm Signal No. 1 and No. 2.

TCWS No. 2:

LUZON: Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi)VISAYAS:Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

TCWS No. 1

LUZON: Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal VISAYAS:Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

