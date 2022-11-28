1 dead, 1 hurt after 2 motorcycle-collision in Maribojoc

A security guard died while another man was injured after two motorcycles collided along a national road in Maribojoc town at dawn on Saturday.

The fatality who was identified as Marwin Javier, 41, of Barangay Mayacabac, Maribojoc was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Patrolman Bebero of the Maribojoc Police Station, Javier swerved into the opposite lane and hit a basket attached at the backend of another motorcycle driven by fish vendor Manuel Hernandez.

Javier who was on his way home after ending his shift as a security guard was believed to have fallen asleep while driving.

“Nilapas sa pikas side unya nasingit siya sa iyang katagbo, sa mismong butanganan og isda,” said Bebero.

Javier was travelling at high speed along a national road in Barangay Lincod prior to the impact causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle.

“Nasangit unya kusog pud ang padagan mao na lamba ang iyang ulo kay wa pud ga helmet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle crashed following the impact.

He sustained a broken arm which he used to break his fall. (A. Doydora)