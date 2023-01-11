Classes suspended in 19 Bohol towns due to LPA

Classes have been suspended in various parts of Bohol and the rest of the region due to inclement weather caused by a lingering low pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, 19 local government units (LGU) have ordered the suspension of classes as the trough continue to dump rains across the region.

Based on data from the PDRRMO, the following LGUs have declared suspension of classes:

  • Lila
  • Mabini
  • Antequera
  • San Miguel
  • Loay
  • Alburquerque
  • Valencia
  • Tubigon
  • San Isidro
  • Duero
  • Guindulman
  • Loboc
  • Bilar
  • Maribojoc
  • Carmen
  • Garcia Hernandez
  • Sevilla
  • Sierra Bullones
  • Anda

Damalerio noted that some LGU did not suspend classes as weather remained fine in their respective areas.

“Naa uban na wa mag declared like sa Candijay kay hayag man kuno kaayo didto,” said Damalerio.

The PDDRMO and and Municipal DDRMO’s have been on alert since Tuesday when the LPA entered the PAR.

Damalerio said there have been no reported casualties due to the inclement weather while there have been no reported landslides and flooding across the province.

In a weather bulletin issued at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed Bohol under a yellow warning.

According to PAGASA’s rainfall warning, there is a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas in Bohol.

It also warned of possible landslides in mountainous areas. (RT)

