Malinao Dam in Pilar reached critical level amid LPA rains

The Malinao Dam in Pilar town reached critical level on Wednesday afternoon due to rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA), an official said.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the dam started to discharge water as rains dumped by the LPA continued to raise its elevation.

“Naghinay-hinay na og discharge og tubig. Ilang gi gamit ang duha ka exit sa tubig so duha ang ilang ablihan,” said Damalerio.

Based on an advisory released by the National Irrigation 7 at 4 p.m., water level at the Malinao Dam rose by 24 centimeters in a span of two hours and 15 minutes.

“This is very alarming. It is estimated that by 5PM dam will reach 153.5cm (same level during Typhoon Odette),” the NIA 7 said.

Damelerio said there has been no reported evacuation of residents in the area.

“Wala pay evacuation. Ato lang gipahibaw ang neighboring towns like Alicia, Danao, Dagohoy, Inabanga, ug Sierra Bullones gi alert nato na critical level na ang Malinao Dam,” said Damalerio.

Meanwhile, water levels at the dams of Bayongan, Capayas, Talibon and Benliw were at “spilling” status but have not reached critical point.

Damalerio added that water level at the Loboc River which prone to overflowing remained at normal level.

The Inabanga and Abatan Rivers also remained at normal water levels. (RT)