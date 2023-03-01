Blue Freedom Week brings top national champ, other free divers to Bohol

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Blue Freedom Week freediving festival will be launched this coming May in Panglao from the 14th to the 20th .

The event will feature workshops and seminars designed to help the freediving community improving safety standards and skills and will be open to complete beginners up to experts and athletes.

Also, Yoga and mental techniques will be shared by experts during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the second of a long series of events which will aim to restore and improve the tourism in Bohol. Most of the top world-class free divers like William Trubridge (which was here last January) will be invited to Bohol by Blue Freedom Apnea Freediving Club.

The co-founder Debora Mariotti, which is also the reigning Aqua Queen of the Universe is determined to set Bohol as the absolute #1 freediving destination in the world.

For the May edition, the special guest will be Miguel Lozano, who is the world’s 5th deepest free diver with 122 meter record. Coming from his humble beginnings in a small fishing village at Barcelona, Spain. Because of his passion he has trained with some of the best free divers in the world. He currently holds more than 15 international titles. Miguel Lozano has been travelling all over the world for more than a decade in search of places where man and the sea lives in a harmonious sustainable way. As he said in one of his interviews “Freediving has led me to challenge myself, discover the inner fears of the human being and to overcome, once again, my limits.”

For more information kindly visit the website: https://bluefreedomapnea.com/blue-freedom-week-miguel-lozano/or message directly @Debora Mariotti on Facebook and Instagram/ Bluefreedomapnea pages.