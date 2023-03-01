Blue Freedom Week brings top national champ, other free divers to Bohol

Topic |  
March 1, 2023
March 1, 2023

Blue Freedom Week brings top national champ, other free divers to Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Blue Freedom Week freediving festival will be launched this coming May in Panglao from the 14th to the 20th .

The event will feature workshops and seminars designed to help the freediving community improving safety standards and skills and will be open to complete beginners up to experts and athletes.

Also, Yoga and mental techniques will be shared by experts during the event.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This will be the second of a long series of events which will aim to restore and improve the tourism in Bohol. Most of the top world-class free divers like William Trubridge (which was here last January) will be invited to Bohol by Blue Freedom Apnea Freediving Club.

The co-founder Debora Mariotti, which is also the reigning Aqua Queen of the Universe is determined to set Bohol as the absolute #1  freediving destination in the world.

For the May edition, the special guest will be Miguel Lozano, who is the world’s 5th deepest free diver with 122 meter record. Coming from his humble beginnings in a small fishing village at Barcelona, Spain. Because of his passion he has trained with some of the best free divers in the world. He currently holds more than 15 international titles. Miguel Lozano has been travelling all over the world for more than a decade in search of places where man and the sea lives in a harmonious sustainable way. As he said in one of his interviews “Freediving has led me to challenge myself, discover the inner fears of the human being and to overcome, once again, my limits.”

For more information kindly visit the website: https://bluefreedomapnea.com/blue-freedom-week-miguel-lozano/or message directly @Debora Mariotti on Facebook and Instagram/ Bluefreedomapnea pages.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Chris Gothong: The man behind Solea Resorts & Hotels

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. To quip, he calls himself the…

DyRD-AM at 60: A Real Diamond in Community Radio Journalism

“Printed materials can only go as far as the roads and means of transportation reach but in radio broadcasting with…

Ghosts are real: Firsthand account

By: Ben Cal MANILA – Ghosts are real. I say this because I saw the ghost of my late grandfather myself…

Magsayo proud of humble beginnings in Tagbilaran; says boxing was way out of poverty

Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has been touted as the probable next big thing in Philippine boxing when Manny Pacquiao, who is…

Couple-run foundation turns over concrete houses to 10 Guindulman families

Ten more families have benefited from the free housing program of a couple-run foundation which has built a total of…

A miracle in the making

Bohol Saint Jude General Hospital (BSJGH) was a leap of faith that was taken by our parents, Drs. Domiciano and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply