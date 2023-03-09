How is your mental health? Freediving: relieving anxiety, stress

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Freediving is a form of yoga that has been existing for thousands of years. Today, thanks to exposure through photos and videos on social media platforms, It is getting the acknowledgement it truly deserves.

In many ways it improves mental power, gives awareness and better control of our body and mind.

 Together with proper relaxation and breathing technique, anyone can learn to lower the heart rate and oxygen consumption of the body. But, the benefit of these achievements can go far and beyond the surface of the ocean.

It’s also proven the increase of self-confidence. Anyone that engages in this special activity develop trust in their capacity to deal with difficult situations more effectively. And also, reaching a point to realize of having more control over life events.

Are you tired and stressed out of work? Do you want to feel free and be one with nature?

Visit or contact Blue Freedom Apnea and meet Bohol’s first female freediving instructor, Debora Mariotti, Aqua queen of The Universe.

For more information kindly visit their website: bluefreedomapnea.com

or directly message Debora’s school pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluefreedomapnea?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Instagram: https://instagram.com/freedivingparadise?igshid=NzAzN2Q1NTE=

