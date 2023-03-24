Int’l hotel group to open PH’s 1st MGallery resort in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

International hotel operator Accor S.A., responsible for hotel brands like Raffles, Fairmont, and Sofitel, is continuing to expand in the Philippines with its latest signed resort, South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery.

Accor S.A. is a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts and vacation properties. It is the largest hospitality company in Europe, and the sixth largest hospitality company worldwide. Accor operates in 5,300 locations in over 110 countries.

Accor S.A., which currently operates ten hotels, resorts, and branded residences in the country, said that the MGallery resort in Bohol is the 17th project in a pipeline of hotels scheduled to open within the next five years.

“South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery is an exceptional resort that adds another outstanding destination to our expanding presence in Southeast Asia, joining our flourishing collection of memorable hotels and resorts full of character and charm,” said Maud Bailly, chief executive officer of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery, and Emblems, in an official statement.

The company will be working with Alturas Group of Companies (AGC), which is developing the 188-key South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery. The property is scheduled to open in 2024.

Panglao’s profile as an idyllic island paradise that offers world-class beaches and unique heritage encourages globally-minded travelers to experience a perfect blend of pleasures, Mr. Bailly added.

Accor described the resort as the weaving of “timeless tales of family and folklore into every aspect of the guest experience,” executed by reusing materials like wood from village dwellings in every room.

It will also be surrounded by extensive leisure and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, which will see “growth driven by the resurgence of in-person events” as per the Philippine Department of Tourism.

The facilities are under Panglao Shores, AGC’s lifestyle destination that will also feature a retail mall, residences and hotels, a night market, live performance areas, restaurants, bars, and gardens.

Hope Marie R. Uy, Panglao Shores’ managing director, said in a statement: “AGC is a family company that was born in Bohol and cares deeply about this destination. By coming together with Accor, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, we are proud to enhance the quality of hospitality on the island by blending world-class facilities and international standards with the genuine local charm and authentic cultural heritage of Bohol.”

South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery is under 10 minutes’ drive from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which offers direct flights to and from Manila and other cities in the Philippines, with the potential for international flights in future. — B.H. Lacsamana