60-year-old man found dead with bullet wounds in Ubay-San Miguel boundary

A 60-year-old man was found dead with bullet wounds to his head and parts of his body in San Miguel town.

The fatality was identified as Manuel Penio, 60, a resident of Barangay Los Angeles, Ubay.

Captain Ponciano Entroliso, chief of the San Miguel Police Station said a villager found the Penio’s body in Barangay Bayongan, San Miguel particularly at the boundary of Barangay Los Angeles, Ubay at past 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to Entroliso, Penio sustained gunshot wounds in the head, chest and arm.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators found spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the area.

Authorities also found in the possession of the victim a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Entroliso said they submitted the gun to the Firearms and Explosives Office in Camp Dagohoy to identify its owner.

The police chief added that they continued to conduct their investigation to identify Penio’s assaialant and motive behind the killing. (ad)

