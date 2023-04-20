2 security guards, 1 other nabbed for robbing Ubay gasoline station

Two security guards and one other who allegedly robbed a gasoline station in Ubay earlier this week were arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon following a high-speed chase in Guindulman.

According to Major Romar Labasbas, chief of the Ubay Police Station, the suspects were spotted in Guindulman while riding a motorcycle, prompting police to chase them until they were cornered in Barangay Guinacot at around 5 p.m.

“Gi sundan namo ni sila segun sa mga nakuhang information sa atong mga witnesses ug informants didto sa Guindulman,” said Labasbas.

Labasbas said the suspects were constantly moving from one place to another since the robbery was carried out on Monday.

“Naa silay gitaguan mao atong gi himuan og surveillance pero moving sila mao kami sige og sunod hantod na corner nato sila,” he added.

Two of the men who allegedly robbed the Sailor Oil gasoline station in Ubay were identified as Florencio Pelonia, 54, and Ligtas Ofamin, 37, security guards of Sailor Oil branches in Duero and Guindulman, respectively.

The other suspect was identified as Rogelio Edisa, Jr., 27, a native of Zamboanga Del Norte.

Police allegedly seized from their possession a .45 caliber pistol believed to have been used during the robbery and P25,000 in cash.

The motorcycle used by the suspects was believed to have been the same one used during the robbery based on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage.

Labasbas said Pelonia and Edisa were the ones who carried out the robbery which resulted in the death of a security guard of the gasoline station in Ubay, while Ofamin served as lookout.

Based on the same footage, one of the robbers shot the gasoline station’s security at point blank range when the latter confronted the suspects.

The security guard who was identified as Marlowe Aparado, 29, of Guindulman was still rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but he was declared dead on arrival.

All three alleged robbers have been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against them for robbery with homicide. (A. Doydora)