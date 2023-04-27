Bohol ranks 3rd in CVIRAA Meet medal tally

The Province of Bohol ranked third in the medal tally of the ongoing Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet 2023 at the Carcar City Sports Center in Carcar City, bagging a total of 29 medals

As of Wednesday, Bohol which had a total of six gold, seven silver and 16 bronze medals trailed Cebu City and Cebu Province, which were at first and second, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tagbilaran City ranked fifth with a total of 22 medals, including five gold, 12 silvers and four bronze medals.

Based on partial data from the Department of Education, the following are the gold medalists for Bohol:

Kent Ianel Credo ( Taekwando – Elem Boys )

Derek James Pogoy ( High jump – secondary boys )

Liznie Delfino ( 1,500 meter run ug 3,000 m run ( seconday girls )

Analyn Curakut ( Wrestling- secondary girls )

Meanwhile, the gold medalists for Tagbilaran City are the following:

Sean Pattrick Pagay ( Swimming elementary boys – 100m backstroke)

Swimming Boys ( 200 M medley relay )

Deandra Leigh Dejaresco ( Taekwando – Elementary Girls Category A )

Anthonie Kate Dequiña ( Swimming 100m backstroke )

Kleone Mole ( Swimming 1,500M Freestyle – secondary girls )

Luke Capone ( Swimming – elementary boys- 100m freestyle ug 400m Freestyle

Raziel Pearl Villas ( Swimming- elementary girls- 400m Freestyle )

The CVIRAA 2023 Meet is held again for the first time since it was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet which drew an estimated 12,000 student athletes from across the region opened on Monday and will end on Friday. (RT)