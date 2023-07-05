Gov’s Cup: Tagbilaran clutch in comeback win vs Tubigon

TUBIGON, BOHOL — Tagbilaran City needed a whirlwind comeback and to dig deep in the clutch to eke out 96-92 win against Tubigon on Sunday in the ongoing Governor’s Cup 2023 at the Tubigon Cultural Center.

Tagbilaran made key baskets late in the 4th quarter to complete its rally, surmounting a deficit which reached a height of 15 points.

Both Tagbilaran Seniors and Tubigon Seniors came into the game with perfect 11-0 records and in the end, Tagbilaran overcame their toughest challenge yet, making them the only remaining undefeated squad in the tournament’s seniors division.

The much-anticipated game between the two powerhouse squads was graced by key persons including Governor Aris Aumentado, Mayor Jane Yap of Tagbilaran City, Vice Mayor Rene Villaber of Tubigon, and ABC President of Tagbilaran City Mary Jane Ruiz.

Greeted by a very loud and active Tubigon crowd, Tagbilaran were overwhelmed early as they struggled to score in the first quarter.

Tubigon star player Wade Cabizares led the way in the first half with 20 points as Tubigon built a lead as high as 15 points, 44-29.

Tagbilaran would recover just in time and cut the lead to just eight, 45-37, at the end of the first half.

At the start of the second half, Tagbilaran started to mount a comeback with a 9-0 run courtesy of two quick three-pointers by Mark Floyd Bugahod. They got as close as three, 62-59, but Tubigon got the lead back up to eight and set up a thrilling fourth quarter finish leading 71-63.

It was a back-and-forth game from there on as both teams traded baskets and answered each shot made. Tagbilaran tied the game at 86-86 off of a free throw by Enguito with 2:51 left in the game.

It was then that Tagbilaran showed their poise and composure as they took the lead for the first time since the first quarter, 88-86 through two free throws by Pagsiat.

Tubigon tried to answer back when Cabizares shot a long three and bring his team to just two points, but Tagbilaran held on for the rest of the way to take the crucial win.

Mark Floyd Bugahod led the way for Tagbilaran with 22 points as they are now the lone team in the D-League’s seniors division to be undefeated at 12-0 and are at the top of the first district standings.

Tubigon drops to second place in the district with an 11-1 win-loss record.

On the other hand, Tagbilaran Juniors overwhelmed Tubigon Juniors in the first game of the day, 112-89.

Horrace Morata scored 28 points for the now 10-1 Tagbilaran Junior squad, enough for first in District 1.

By: Mon Anthony L. Valmoria