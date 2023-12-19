16-year-old dies by mauling in Pitogo

A 16-year-old boy died after he was beaten by a group of five teenagers in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) town on Saturday night.

The victim was still treated at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) in Tagbilaran City but succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon, said Staff Sgt. Benjie Esclamado of the CPGP Police Station.

Based on the police’s investigation, the victim was driving his motorcycle in Barangay Pitogo when the suspects who were waiting for him to pass by threw a rocks at him causing him to crash at past 11 p.m.

The suspects then mauled the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esclamado said the fatal attack was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

“Makita sa CCTV although dili kaayo maklaro kay layo-layo man. Nagsakay ning biktima og motor unya kalit nalang og ka tumba. Wala pud ta kakita kung gi buno ba og bato basta after ra matumba gisundan dayon unya gikulata,” said Esclamado.

After mauling the victim, the five suspects immediately fled the area.

Initial reports indicated that the victim’s group and the suspects figured in a rumble or street fight prior to the incident.

According to Esclamado, they arrested one of the suspects who was identified as Brix Box, 18, during a hot pursuit operation.

Hours after the initial arrest, the four other suspects who were also minors voluntarily surrendered to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were subjected to inquest proceedings and were set to be charged with murder before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. (A. Doydora)