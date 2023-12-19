16-year-old dies by mauling in Pitogo

Topic |  
December 19, 2023
December 19, 2023

16-year-old dies by mauling in Pitogo

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 16-year-old boy died after he was beaten by a group of five teenagers in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (PCPG) town on Saturday night.

The victim was still treated at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center (GCGMMC) in Tagbilaran City but succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon, said Staff Sgt. Benjie Esclamado of the CPGP Police Station.

Based on the police’s investigation, the victim was driving his motorcycle in Barangay Pitogo when the suspects who were waiting for him to pass by threw a rocks at him causing him to crash at past 11 p.m.

The suspects then mauled the victim.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Esclamado said the fatal attack was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.  

“Makita sa CCTV although dili kaayo maklaro kay layo-layo man. Nagsakay ning biktima og motor unya kalit nalang og ka tumba. Wala pud ta kakita kung gi buno ba og bato basta after  ra matumba gisundan dayon unya gikulata,” said Esclamado.

After mauling the victim, the five suspects immediately fled the area.

Initial reports indicated that the victim’s group and the suspects figured in a rumble or street fight prior to the incident.

According to Esclamado, they arrested one of the suspects who was identified as Brix Box, 18, during a hot pursuit operation.

Hours after the initial arrest, the four other suspects who were also minors voluntarily surrendered to the police.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The suspects were subjected to inquest proceedings and were set to be charged with murder before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Clarin man, 29, lands in hospital after shot by improvised gun

A 29-year-old construction worker landed in the hospital after he was shot by an improvised air gun in Clarin town…

Sandigan acquits 13 Bohol officials over backhoe purchase

The Sandiganbayan 7th division has acquitted all 13 Bohol provincial officials charged in connection with the purchase of a backhoe…

Over 800 cops boost security for polls in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. More than 800 police troops have been…

PNP probes Buenavista councilor’s murder; town top cop given 72-houe ultimatum

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHROPNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Police are on their toes investigating the…

Ex-Gov. Yap to answer graft raps at Ombuds

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Gov. Art Yap is ready to answer…

Plunder complaint to be filed vs. ex-guv Yap, 6 others

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Gov. Arthur Yap and six other…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply