34-year-old man shot due to jealousy in Getafe

Topic |  
January 17, 2024
January 17, 2024

34-year-old man shot due to jealousy in Getafe

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 34-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was shot by his drinking companion in Getafe town allegedly as they fought over a woman on Sunday night.

According to Lt. Carljobel Lofranco, officer-in-charge of the Getafe Police Station, suspect Dennis Torrifiel, 26, of Getafe and victim Elmer Hamiyo Baldomar, 34, of Buenavista were in a drinking session with two women before the shooting transpired.

“Nag-away sa babaye, nag-ilog samtang ga tagay. Nag-ilog siguro to unya nagkainitan mao sigurong gipusil pero kaila ra gud to silang duha,” said Lofranco.

Following the drinking session, Baldomar drove one of the women to her house. As he was about to go home, he was allegedly shot by Torrifiel along a national highway in Barangay Campao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Torrifiel was with the other woman who is the former girlfriend of the victim, said Lofranco.

“Pag balik sa biktima sa eskena, na-timing or nagtagbo siguro or gi huwat siya sa suspek unya dayong gi pusil,” Lofranco added.

Baldomar who sustained a gunshot wound in his shoulder was then rushed to a hospital by residents in the area while Torrifiel fled the area.

According to Lofranco, Torrifiel who remained at large will face an attempted murder charge.

Meanwhile, Baldomar was still being treated for his injuries at a hospital. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol biz group warns public on scam targeting resort bookings

The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has cautioned the public against fake unauthorized transactions and online bookings with…

Suspected NPA rebel killed in Catigbian clash

A suspected remnant of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with military forces at Barangay Liboron,…

Bohol PNP chief urges LGUs to impose ‘no CCTV, no business permit’ policy

Local government units (LGUs) should require business establishments to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to help deter crimes, according to…

Ramasola decries ‘highly irregular’ arrest warrant

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN…

63-year-old man dead, 1 other hurt in Carmen ambush

A 63-year-old farmer while driving his motorcycle in a secluded road in Carmen town was shot dead by a still…

Barangay councilor arrested for shooting brother-in-law in Calape

A barangay councilor in Calape has been arrested after allegedly shooting his brother-in-law in what was believed to have been…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply