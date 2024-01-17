34-year-old man shot due to jealousy in Getafe

A 34-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was shot by his drinking companion in Getafe town allegedly as they fought over a woman on Sunday night.

According to Lt. Carljobel Lofranco, officer-in-charge of the Getafe Police Station, suspect Dennis Torrifiel, 26, of Getafe and victim Elmer Hamiyo Baldomar, 34, of Buenavista were in a drinking session with two women before the shooting transpired.

“Nag-away sa babaye, nag-ilog samtang ga tagay. Nag-ilog siguro to unya nagkainitan mao sigurong gipusil pero kaila ra gud to silang duha,” said Lofranco.

Following the drinking session, Baldomar drove one of the women to her house. As he was about to go home, he was allegedly shot by Torrifiel along a national highway in Barangay Campao.

Torrifiel was with the other woman who is the former girlfriend of the victim, said Lofranco.

“Pag balik sa biktima sa eskena, na-timing or nagtagbo siguro or gi huwat siya sa suspek unya dayong gi pusil,” Lofranco added.

Baldomar who sustained a gunshot wound in his shoulder was then rushed to a hospital by residents in the area while Torrifiel fled the area.

According to Lofranco, Torrifiel who remained at large will face an attempted murder charge.

Meanwhile, Baldomar was still being treated for his injuries at a hospital. (A. Doydora)