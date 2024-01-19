Suspected NPA rebel killed in Catigbian clash

January 19, 2024
Suspected NPA rebel killed in Catigbian clash

A suspected remnant of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with military forces at Barangay Liboron, Catigbian early Tuesday morning.

A press statement issued by the Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) identified the fatality as one Julieto Rizalso Alban alias “Billy”, an alleged remnant of the dismantled Bohol Party Committee (BPC) , Komiteng Rehiyon – Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor (KR-NCBS).

Catigbian Police Station chief Capt. Edelberto Timagos bared that troops of the 47th Infantry Battallion, together with elements of the Bohol Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Bohol Intelligence Unit were conducting joint operation to serve a warrant of arrest against Billy.

However, as the joint team were on their way to the rebel’s reported hideout at around 4:00 in the morning, they ran into Alban who was driving a motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Liboron, Catigbian.

A gun battle immediately ensued resulting in Alban’s death.

The government forces recovered a 45-caliber firearm, a grenade, the rebel’s personal belongings in a bag with subversive documents.

Alban has pending warrants of arrest for murder, ten (10) counts of attempted murder and seven (7) counts of attempted homicide(KB, AD)

