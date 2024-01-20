Bohol biz group warns public on scam targeting resort bookings

The Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has cautioned the public against fake unauthorized transactions and online bookings with hotels and resorts here.

BCCI president Dominic Butalid bared that scammers and hackers have recently victimized a client of Henann Resort Panglao by faking the online booking platform of the resort enabling them to transact with the victim.

Recently, a tourist was deceived into paying the amount of P105,000 through PesoNet electronic fund transfer after booking at said fake online site of Henann.

The victim who identifies herself as Annabel Blanco Fleischlin, expressed dismay on her Facebook post regarding the incident notably because it is her first time here in Bohol.

dyRD Balita tried to reach Henann Resort’s management for comment however, a personnel who answered the call said that the resort could not yet make an official statement as its head office’s legal department is handling the matter.

However, reliable sources told the Chronicle that Henann Resort is already cooperating with the cyber-crime units of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to the source, Henann’s online booking site was apparently “cloned” by hackers and scammers who were able to lure tourists to book through their fake website.

Butalid said the BCCI will issue an advisory concerning the matter. (KB, AD)