NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

Topic |  
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

(Reuters) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday (Manila time) it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The league said the affected player, reportedly center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the situation was “crazy.”

“This can’t be true,” he told ESPN as his team played the Denver Nuggets.

“This is not in the realm of possibilities. This seems more like out of a movie than reality.”

The pandemic rocked the North American sports calendar on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of the figure skating world championships and the announcement that college basketball’s annual ‘March Madness’ tournament would take place without fans in attendance. (REUTERS/Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholano wins gold for PH in SEA Games

The Philippines struck gold once again after its four-strong team including Boholano Anfernee Lopena clinched the top spot in the…

Bohol’s Tinampay to face Tanzanian foe

DAVAO CITY — Orthodox Arnel Tinampay of Bohol will face Hassan “Champez” Mwakinyo of Tanzania on Nov. 29 at Uhuru…

WATCH: Bohol kid gets free boxing lessons from Donaire

After a grueling battle against Naoya Inoue, Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (45-6) took a much-deserved respite, and he chose to…

Boholano boxer Magali fails in WBA Oceania title bid

DAVAO CITY — Carlo “The Ferocious” Magali of Bohol failed in his bid to win the World Boxing Association Oceania…

Magsayo vs Uthok – PRIDE OF BOHOL updates

Pablito Balidio – Bohol   vs Rafael Ciar – Manila SPLIT DRAW (Six Rounds) Win – Jimboy Rosales – Bohol  …

Magsayo seeks to ‘entertain,’ Uthok eyes knockout win

Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo seeks to impress the hometown crowd while veteran Thai boxer Panya Uthok is looking for a major…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply