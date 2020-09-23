Padre Pio glove relics to return to Bohol











Isola di Francesco in Panglao, Bohol (Contributed Photo)

The glove relics of St. Pio will be making their way once again to Bohol, home of the Isola di Francesco or the Padre Pio Island.

Ramon Rodriguez, founder and president of the Philippine Center for St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Inc., said during the feast day of the saint on Wednesday that he will be taking the relics to Bohol once pandemic travel restrictions are lifted.

The relic was previously taken around the province and displayed in various churches through Rodriguez and his partner in Bohol, Chronicle senior reporter Chito Visarra.

“Kung makakapunta ako sa Bohol, I will go there one time…dalhin ko yung relic gloves kung gusto niyo mag misa diyan. People can venerate the gloves,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a devotee of of St. Pio, also known as Padre Pio, acknowledged that there are many other devotees of the saint in the province.

He had earlier established Isola di Francesco in an island off Panglao as a place for worship and where he also built a chapel in honor of the saint.

Rodriguez, a successful businessman in Manila, has shifted his focus to his devotion to Padre Pio by establishing the St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Inc. and building the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Padre Pio commonly known as Padre Pio Shrine in Quezon City.

“Wala na yung pasyal dito, pasyal doon, barkada, wala na. I devoted my life to Jesus Christ, Mama Mary, St. Josepha and Padre Pio. Ang aking devotion for Padre Pio talagang for life na ‘yun,” he said.

Padre Pio was born in 1887 in the small town of Pietrelcina in Italy. He was ordained priest under the Capuchin Order at the age of 23.

On September 20, 1918, the five wounds of our Lord’s Passion appeared on his body, making him the first stigmatized priest in the history of the Church.

He died at the age of 81 in 1968 and was canonized by Pope John Paul ll on June 16, 2002.

St. Pio has drawn devotees seeking healing the world over including in predominantly Catholic Philippines. (R. Tutas)