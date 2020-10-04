Magsayo still undefeated; wins against Mexican in US bout











Bohol’s fighting pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (21-0, 14 KOs) improved his unblemished record after scoring his first victory in the United States since 2016.

Magsayo on Sunday morning (Manila Time) slipped pass a worthy opponent in Mexican Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-3-1, 8 KOs) via a split decision win during a 10-round bout at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Hermosillo appeared to have been the busier fighter with 856 punches thrown compared with Magsayo’s 417 punches based on the FS1 fight stats but the Filipino landed the cleaner blows.

It was Magsayo’s first time out under Manny Pacquio’s MP Promotions.

Magsayo trained under hall-of-fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in LA for the fight.

The Tagbilaran City native was originally scheduled to fight Jose Haro but the American unexpectedly announced his retirement on social media last Sept. 13.

Magsayo’s camp has repeatedly aired their desire for a world title bout for the Boholano slugger soon.

His first victory in the US in four years may have boosted his chances of getting a crack at the bigger stage.

Magsayo last fought in Tagbilaran City in 2019 where he dominated Thai foe Panya Uthok.

He clinched the vacant World Boxing Council Asia featherweight title, while Uthok’s record dropped to 53-7.

