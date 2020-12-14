Tagbilaran, Talibon dioceses to hold online Simbang Gabi











The two dioceses in Bohol, Tagbilaran and Talibon, will be holding live coverage of their Simbang Gabi or dawn masses so the Catholic faithful may hear the pre-Christmas masses in the confines of their homes amid the pandemic.

Both Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran and Bishop Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon confirmed that they will be holding online and anticipated masses to prevent congestion inside churches during the holidays.

Uy called on those with ailments including those with fever, colds, coughs and body aches to stay at home and instead hear the Simbang Gabi through the radio, television or online.

“Kabalo ko na daghan kanato gusto g’yud na mo samba ug makiusa sa misa nobenaryo ang ako lang hanyo na kung ugaling aduna kitay dili maayo na gibati sa lawas, palihog ayaw lang mo adto sa simbahan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dawn masses of the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Tagbilaran City will be heard live over station dyRD and shown over its Facebook page DYRD Bohol ang Kasaligan.

Meanwhile, both dioceses through the St. Joseph’s Cathedral and the Blessed Trinity Cathedral in Talibon will be holding anticipated masses to divide the number of churchgoers.

Father Agerio Paña, chancellor of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, that the anticipated masses as the St. Joseph’s Cathedral will be held every 8 p.m. from December 15 to 23.

According to Parcon, their anticipated masses will be at 7 p.m. starting Tuesday but schedules will differ in other parishes under the diocese.

“Depende sa parokya, naay uban 6 p.m. naay 7 p.m., 5:15 p.m., ang mga parokya na ang gipa decide depende na sa ilang coordination sa LGU,” he said.

The tradition dawn masses will be held at 4:30 a.m. in both dioceses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under moderate general community quarantine, the province has allowed churches and other places of worship to hold masses and gatherings but are only allowed to fill up 50 percent of their establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both dioceses have also reminded churchgoers to follow health protocols including social distancing.

Simbang Gabi is a devotional nine-day series of masses practiced by Filipino Catholics.

These dawn masses celebrated on the days leading to Christmas are widely popular normally drawing throngs of people to churches but as the pandemic rages on across the country the Church has come up with measures to safely hold the masses. (R. Tutas)