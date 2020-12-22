Pope Francis reappoints Boholano bishop to Vatican evangelization office











Bishop Socrates Mesiona | Photo courtesy of Pontifical Missions Societies – Philippines

Boholano Bishop Sorates Mesiona of the Diocese of Puerto Prinsesa has been reappointed by Pope Francis as a member of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which is now deemed as one of the most important offices in the Holy See.

Mesiona’s appointment was made known to him through a letter sent to him late last month by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who heads congregation which is popularly known by its old name of Propaganda Fide.

The Sevilla native will hold the post for five years.

The Propaganda Fid is in charge of spreading the Catholic faith around the world.

It is one of the largest curial departments and is also responsible for the episcopal nominations in mission lands.

Meanwhile, Mesiona felt humbled by his new appointment.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed for a second term as a member of the Congregation,” Mesiona was quoted as saying by the CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Mesiona has served as a member of the Vatican’s department of evangelization from 2014 to 2019.

He also served as national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the Philippines before becoming a bishop in 2016.

Mesiona who is a known missiologist is currently the chairman of the Commission on Mission of the CBCP. (RT)