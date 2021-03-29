Palm Sunday marks start of Holy Week with limited churchgoers











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The religious activities for the Holy Week start today, Palm Sunday with very limited parishioners allowed inside the churches.

Bishop Alberto Uy and Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Tagbilaran and Diocese of Talibon, respectively, committed that all activities, both inside and outside the churches will strictly follow health protocol.

In today’s observance of Palm Sunday, the parishioners will just remain seated at the marked seats in their pews while the prelate will be the one to move around the church to bless the palm leaves.

For the Good Friday procession, images will be on board vehicles as parishioners will be on the roadside praying as the images will pass by. In the Diocese of Talibon, however, parishioners can join the procession, but, onboard their private vehicles and motorcycles with strict compliance of the mask and face shield.

The Blessed Sacrament will be onboard a vehicle around the city instead of a procession on MaundyThursday. There will be no kissing of the Cross on Good Friday.

At the St. Joseph Cathedral, it will only be 30% occupancy allowed with three people in a pew for nine, according to Rev. Fr. Alger Pana.

ACTIVITIES

Holy Monday. Priests’ recollection will start at 9:00 am till noontime while “Santa Krisma” mass will start at 3:00 pm; recollection led by the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP) starts at 7:30 pm with Rev. Nilo Pana.

Holy Tuesday. Via Crucis (station of the cross) starts at 6:00 am while a Holy Mass will be officiated at 5:15 pm. Recollection led by the Couples for Christ (CFC) starts at 7:00 pm with Rev. Herbert Padillo.

Holy Wednesday.Holy Mass at 5:15 pm while recollection starts 7:00 pm.

Holy Thursday, Confession will be held 8:00 to 11:30am while Mass for the Last Supper will start at 5:00 pm. Only three of the 12 apostles will be washed of their feet by the bishop while there will be no reenactment of the Last Supper.

Good Friday. The private vigil starts at 5:00 am; Via Crucis starts at 12:00 noon to be followed by the recitation of the 7 Last Words at 12:30 pm. Rites to commemorate the death of Christ start at 3:00 pm.

Black Saturday.Via Crucis starts at 8:00 am. The Easter Vigil starts at 8:00 to 9:30 pm to include a simplified “Sugat”.