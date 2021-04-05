Talibon diocese abolishes ‘arcancel’; no more fees for weddings, baptisms











Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon opens the Jubilee Door of the Talibon Cathedral in line with the celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines. | Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Talibon

The Diocese of Talibon has ordered the abolishment of the “arancel” system in its parishes starting May 1, 2021 in line with the Catholic Church’s efforts to remove fees for the conduct of the sacraments which have been deemed prejudicial against the poor.

Bishop Daniel Parcon who leads the diocese said that they will no longer charge individuals for the sacraments and other services of the Church.

“Isip mga tagdumala lamang ug dili tag-iya sa mga gasa sa Dios, ako, human mapaminaw ug makonsulta ang mga katawhan sa Dios, nagpatuman niining dekreto nga wala nay gitakda na kantidad alang sa mga sakramento,” Parcon said in a decree issued on March 29.

Sacraments which will be offered for free during regular days include baptism, marriage and confirmation.

The decree also covers special Masses such as those done for burials, funerals and fiestas.

According to Parcon, the diocese will still be accepting donations.

“Isip hulip sa Sistemang Arcancel, ang matag parokya kinahanglan mopatuman og usa ka sistema sa suporta sa Parokya pinaagi sa mga halad diha sa sobre nga donasyon ug walay gitakdang kantidad,” Parcon said.

The Diocese of Talibon which has jurisdiction in parishes mostly located in northeastern Bohol is one of two dioceses in the province besides the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

In January this year, the Catholic Church in the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to abolish the “arancel” system even while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak economic havoc in the country.

Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said that the fixed amount asked for church services “can be a hindrance for the poor to receive God’s grace and blessings.”

“Let us do our best, then, to remove obstacles to genuine service, especially to the poor,” Valles said.

“This is a concrete step in renewing ourselves in the practice of stewardship, praying that others may see us truly ‘as good stewards of God’s varied graces,” he said. (RT)