Talibon diocese abolishes ‘arcancel’; no more fees for weddings, baptisms

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Talibon diocese abolishes ‘arcancel’; no more fees for weddings, baptisms

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon opens the Jubilee Door of the Talibon Cathedral in line with the celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines. | Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Talibon

The Diocese of Talibon has ordered the abolishment of the “arancel” system in its parishes starting May 1, 2021 in line with the Catholic Church’s efforts to remove fees for the conduct of the sacraments which have been deemed prejudicial against the poor.

Bishop Daniel Parcon who leads the diocese said that they will no longer charge individuals for the sacraments and other services of the Church.

“Isip mga tagdumala lamang ug dili tag-iya sa mga gasa sa Dios, ako, human mapaminaw ug makonsulta ang mga katawhan sa Dios, nagpatuman niining dekreto nga wala nay gitakda na kantidad alang sa mga sakramento,” Parcon said in a decree issued on March 29.

Sacraments which will be offered for free during regular days include baptism, marriage and confirmation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The decree also covers special Masses such as those done for burials, funerals and fiestas.

According to Parcon, the diocese will still be accepting donations.

“Isip hulip sa Sistemang Arcancel, ang matag parokya kinahanglan mopatuman og usa ka sistema sa suporta sa Parokya pinaagi sa mga halad diha sa sobre nga donasyon ug walay gitakdang kantidad,” Parcon said.

The Diocese of Talibon which has jurisdiction in parishes mostly located in northeastern Bohol is one of two dioceses in the province besides the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

In January this year, the Catholic Church in the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to abolish the “arancel” system even while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak economic havoc in the country.

Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said that the fixed amount asked for church services “can be a hindrance for the poor to receive God’s grace and blessings.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Let us do our best, then, to remove obstacles to genuine service, especially to the poor,” Valles said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“This is a concrete step in renewing ourselves in the practice of stewardship, praying that others may see us truly ‘as good stewards of God’s varied graces,” he said. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholano Papal Nuncio to Spain, CBCP prexy lead celebrations of 500 years of Christianity

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Pope Francis and two Boholano church pillars…

Palm Sunday marks start of Holy Week with limited churchgoers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The religious activities for the Holy Week…

Bohol PNP celebrates Christianity’s 500 years in PH

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Monday joined the entire country in celebrating the 500th year of Christianity in the…

Bishop Abet calls on prov’l leaders to take action vs. ‘vulgar’ acts in Panglao foam party

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran called on provincial officials to take action against the organizers of a…

Tagbilaran diocese ready to celebrate 500 years of Christianity in PH

The Diocese of Tagbilaran is set to conduct its month-long commemoration of the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines…

Bishops Uy, Parcon to get vaccinated to urge public to do same

Bishop Abet Uy on Wednesday said that he and the priests of the Diocese of Tagbilaran will have themselves vaccinated…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply