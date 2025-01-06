19-year-old dead, 1 other hurt in Dimiao road mi

January 6, 2025
A 19-year-old man died when the motorcycle driven by his girlfriend crashed along an “accident-prone” area at a national road in Dimiao town on Sunday afternoon.

According to Staff Sgt. Dexter Alipala of the Dimiao Police Station, the driver who was identified as Anne Michelle Asoy, 22, lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a sharp curve in Barangay Luyo causing her to ram a steel barrier.

Asoy sustained injuries while her passenger and owner of the motorcycle, Jun Mark Baguhin, died instantaneously due to severe head trauma.

“Gikan ni sila og Tagbilaran heading to Garcia Hernandez. Padung kuno ni sila mo attend og birthday sa backrider kinsa dead on the spot kay iyang o naigo sa barrier,” said Alipala.

Asoy was allegedly driving at high speed causing her to overshoot the road and hit the railings.

“Kusog ang dagan sa motor unya pag sa dihang likuon wa siya ka liko dretso sila sa kilid mao na bangga sa barrier,” Alipala added.

Authorities believed that Asoy had only recently learned how to drive a motorcycle and was rattled upon reaching the sharp curve.

Asoy was also reported to have been unfamiliar with the road where the accident transpired.

She was initially taken to a health facility in Dimiao but was later transferred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment. (R. Tutas)

