1-year-old drowns in water bucket in Sagbayan

January 22, 2025
January 22, 2025

A one-year-old boy drowned in a bucket filled with water in a remote village in Sagbayan on Tuesday morning.

Captain Erick Binangbang, chief of the Sagbayan Police Station, said the infant was found upside down with his head submerged in the water.

The infant was still rushed to the town’s Rural Health Unit. The attending physician tried to resuscitate the boy but he was later declared dead.

“Gikuha sa igsoon ang bata na abihan nila na way nay kinabuhi pero duna pay pulso maong gidala pa sa RHU diin gisuwayan pa og CPR pero abtan pila ka minuto nakabsan sa iyang kinabuhi,” said Binangbang.

According to Binangbang, he infant’s parents were having breakfast when the incident happened.

They asked their five-year-old son to check on his younger brother but it was too late. The infant was found to have already drowned. (RT)

