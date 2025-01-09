Magsayo eyed as possible opponent of ‘Tank’ Davis

Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has been revealed as the possible replacement opponent of American boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis in what could be the biggest fight of the Boholano’s career so far.

This was announced by Viva Promotions on Wednesday.

“Former WBC Champion Mark Magnifico Magsayo of MP Promotions has been revealed as a potential replacement opponent of Gervonta Davis if Lamont Roach is unable to fight on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC,” Viva Promotions said in a Facebook statement.

Viva Promotions is a boxing promotions firm owned by Brendan Gibbons, son of Sean Gibbons, promotions chief of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magsayo himself has shared news of the potential bout on his Instagram account.

The announcement by Viva Promotions surfaced as Davis’s title defense against American Lamont Roach faces possible cancellation.

Davis, the WBA Lightweight World Champion, is undefeated with 30 wins, with 28 via knockout.

Meanwhile, Magsayo is on a rebuilding phase of his career as he recently moved up to the super featherweight division.

The Tagbilaran City native and former world champion remains undefeated in the division in three fights following two straight losses as a featherweight.