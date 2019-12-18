Today in Bohol (Dec. 18, 2019)

Army in Bohol on heightened alert for CPP-NPA anniversary
The Philippine Army in Bohol will not let its guard down during the holidays as it braces for possible attacks or atrocities by leftist insurgents during the 51st anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on December 26. CONTINUE READING →
Tagbilaran dumpsite to start in January; eco-park eyed
The rehabilitation of the recently shut down open dumpsite in Tagbilaran City will start in January next year as part of a long process that will eventually turn the area into an eco-park, a city environment official said. CONTINUE READING →
Construction of Tagbilaran City Coliseum to start next year
Around 14,000 personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol will be receiving up to P10,000 in incentive bonus in time for the Christmas break. CONTINUE READING →
DTI warns against uncertified Christmas lights
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol reminded the public to refrain from buying uncertified and substandard Christmas lights which could pose as major fire hazards. CONTINUE READING →
