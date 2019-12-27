1 dead, 2 Russian nationals hurt in Dauis road mishap

A man died while three others including two Russian nationals were injured during a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tricycle along a national road in Dauis town on Thursday morning.

All four victims were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but the motorcycle driver, identified as Elmer Fulguerina, 48, was declared dead on arrival, said Corporal Richard Quinlaji of the Dauis Police Station.

According to Quinlaji, Fulguerina who was heading towards Tagbilaran City suddenly swerved into the lane of the tricycle for unknown reasons based on statements from witnesses.

Quinlaji noted that Fulguerina was not trying to avoid an incoming vehicle or overtake along the straight road.

“Ang kadtong motor midung kalit padung didto sa direksyon sa tricycle,” he said, adding that Fulguerina may have fallen asleep while driving.

Meanwhile, the vacationing Russian nationals, Petr KarchanoV, 59, and Liubov Carchanova , 57, who were on board the tricycle and their driver Bryan Mendez suffered minor injuries.

Quinlaji said that Fulguerina was not wearing a helmet during the incident which may have contributed to his fatal injury. (A. Doydora)

