9 hurt as Tagbilaran-bound V-hire crashes in G. Hernandez

6 hours ago
Nine individuals were injured after a van-for-hire crashed along a national road in Garcia Hernandez town on Friday morning.

The van’s driver Jaime Deperalta, Jr., 42, lost control of the vehicle along a sharp curve in Barangay West Canayaon which has been pinpointed as an accident prone area, said Senior Staff Sgt. Erwin Digal of the Garcia Hernandez Police Station.

“Ny curve, likuon unya tungod sa kusog na uwan, dangog anang dapita na kasagaran pud dinha ma disgrasya mga van ug Ceres,” he said.

The vehicle which was headed towards Tagbilaran City slid and slammed into an electric post causing it to fall on its side.

According to Digal, the passengers only suffered minor injuries including chest and back pains.

The passengers who were identified as Jennifer Caballero, 38; Ruth Mahidlawon, 29; Jane Mariel Hibaya, 33; Jahna Esterlita Amora, 52; Rosalina Saranza, 60; Neri Amora, 50; Arnel Hibaya, 31; Arthur Dallopac, 41; and Michelle Peligrinos, 3 were all rushed to a hospital in Jagna town.

“Wala man pud kaayo grabe na injury, way mga samad. Bun-og ra kasagaran,” said Digal.

Police meanwhile placed Deperalta and the ill-fated vehicle under their custody.

Digal noted however it was likely that no charges will be filed against the Deperalta as the van’s owner has also expressed intent to extend assistance to the victims. (A. Doydora)

