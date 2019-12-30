Family of 7 hurt in Loay road mishap

Family of 7 hurt in Loay road mishap

Photo: contributed by Justina Boncales

A family of seven including a minor who were on a tour of the province were hospitalized after their private van crashed and fell into a canal along a national road in Loay town on Sunday afternoon.

According to Corporal McMurphy Galapin of the Loay Police Station, the Hyundia Starex was severely damaged but the passengers and the van’s driver Michael Bernados of Jagna only suffered minor injuries.

Galapin said that the vehicle was travelling from Tagbilaran City to Jagna when Bernados fell asleep while driving along Barangay Las Salinas Sur causing the vehicle to swerve to the opposite lane and fall into the canal.

 “Nakatog kuno ning driver mao to na hagbong sila didto sa Canal,” said Galapin.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the road mishap.

Galapin said that some of the family members are from Jagna while the others are from Camiguin who were touring the province.

“Pamilya ra ni sila. Mag-igagaw, igsuon tanan,” he added.

All of the passengers and Bernados on board the municipality’s ambulance were rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Galapin however noted that they only suffered minor injuries including small wounds and scratches.

Meanwhile, a firetruck has been deployed to help retrieve the van which remained stuck in the canal. (A. Dodyora)

