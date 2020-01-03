17-year-old dead, 3 others hurt in New Year road mishap in Candijay











A 17-year-old boy died while three others were injured following a three-motorcycle collision in Candijay just 10 minutes into the New Year on Wednesday.

Mark (not his real name), a resident of Abihilan, Candijay, who sustained severe injuries to the head was rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Corporal Aaron Rudin of the Candijay Police Station.

According to Rudin, Mark collided head on against Melvin Escober, 18, along a national road in Barangay Abihilan causing both their motorcycles to crash at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Base sa investigation, kani si Melvin Escober ang [mitipas], mura’g naniguro na makasud siya diri sa pikas…sa point of collision straight ang dalan pero padung ni siya sa [likuon] na bahin,” he said.

Kevin Jaojao, 22, and his passenger Romeo Amolog, 22, who were trailing Escober also crashed after hitting one of the other ill-fated motorcycles.

“Pagkatumba na, nagsunod man pud nis Kevin Jaojao ni Melvin Escober mao pud naapil pud ni siya og kabangga,” he added.

Authorities noted that all four victims were not wearing helmets during the incident while Escober’s motorcycle had no headlight and taillight.

According to Rudin, Escober and Jaojao were also confirmed to have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Escober fractured his right leg and was taken to a hospital in Tagbilaran City while Jaojao and Amolog only suffered minor injuries.

“According sa atong attending physician, naka-inom na sila, si Jaojao ug si Melvin Escober,” he said.

Rudin said that they have yet to determine if charges will be filed against Escober who remained at the hospital for further treatment. (with C. Remolador)