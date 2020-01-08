Car catches fire along Corella nat’l road

A car bound for Tagbilaran City caught fire while traversing a national road in Corella town on Wednesday morning.

Senior Staff Sgt. Renato Sinajon of the Corella Police Station said that the front portion near the engine of the vehicle suddenly emitted smoke then burst into flames near a rice mill in Barangay Poblacion at 9:30 a.m.

The sedan’s owner Leonardo Naris, 40, who was alone inside the vehicle was able to jump off from the burning vehicle. He was uninjured but his over decade-old Nissan Sentra was totally wrecked.

“Mobiling ni siya gikan sa ilaha sa Barangay Canapnapan, pag-abot sa may Poblacion, Corella nikalit ra og aso ning atubangan sa iyang sakyanan, mao to hing ambak siya,” said Sinajon.

Meanwhile, a firetruck from Tagbilaran City was deployed to the scene and immediately put out the flames.  

According to Sinajon, Naris owned the second-hand vehicle for only three months after buying it for P90,000 and it was the first time that it malfunctioned.

“Sulti niya okay pa man kuno sige na niya’g pa dagan-dagan kadtong una, karon ni kalit ra kuno og kasunog,” he said.

The fire has been put out while the vehicle was moved to the side of the road to prevent traffic congestion while awaiting for the vehicle to be towed away. (A. Doydora)

