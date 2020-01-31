Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge











Two resort personnel in Loon died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge and plunged into the Moalong River on Wednesday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Bernie Bolanio of the Loon Police Station said that the municipality’s rescuers were deployed to the scene and recovered the remains of the victims from the river about an hour after the crash.

https://www.facebook.com/rk.bagatua/videos/pcb.1526552414172314/1526549704172585/?type=3&theater

According to Bolanio, both men onboard a single motorcycle were speeding and were unable to make a turn in time along a curve leading to the Moalong Bridge in Barangay Basak.

The fatalities, identified as Norbert Flores, 31, and Hermes Padaboc, 54, were travelling at “over 100 kilometers per hour” along a national highway in Barangay Basak and were under the influence of alcohol during the incident, Bolanio added based on witnesses’ statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flores who was the one driving the ill-fated vehicle was a supervisor and Padaboc was a lifeguard at the Vito Isola Leisure Farm in Sandingan Loon.

According to Bolanio, the motorcycle went over the Moalong Bridge’s railings causing both men to plunge into the concrete foot of the bridge before they tumbled into the river.

“Kanang semento sa ubos sa tulay, kanang fundasyon niya didto sila nanga bunal usa naligid adto sa tubig,” he said.

Both men were not wearing helmets during the incident.

They came from a drinking session in Barangay Catgbacan and were on their way to Loon’s central district during the crash.

Both victims’ bodies have been turned over to their families. (A. Doydora)