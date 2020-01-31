Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two resort personnel in Loon died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge and plunged into the Moalong River on Wednesday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Bernie Bolanio of the Loon Police Station said that the municipality’s rescuers were deployed to the scene and recovered the remains of the victims from the river about an hour after the crash.

https://www.facebook.com/rk.bagatua/videos/pcb.1526552414172314/1526549704172585/?type=3&theater

According to Bolanio, both men onboard a single motorcycle were speeding and were unable to make a turn in time along a curve leading to the Moalong Bridge in Barangay Basak.

The fatalities, identified as Norbert Flores, 31, and Hermes Padaboc, 54, were travelling at “over 100 kilometers per hour” along a national highway in Barangay Basak and were under the influence of alcohol during the incident, Bolanio added based on witnesses’ statements.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Flores who was the one driving the ill-fated vehicle was a supervisor and Padaboc was a lifeguard at the Vito Isola Leisure Farm in Sandingan Loon.

According to Bolanio, the motorcycle went over the Moalong Bridge’s railings causing both men to plunge into the concrete foot of the bridge before they tumbled into the river.

“Kanang semento sa ubos sa tulay, kanang fundasyon niya didto sila nanga bunal usa naligid adto sa tubig,” he said.

Both men were not wearing helmets during the incident.

They came from a drinking session in Barangay Catgbacan and were on their way to Loon’s central district during the crash.

Both victims’ bodies have been turned over to their families. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boholano boatman rescued in Malaysia after 20 days adrift at sea

A Boholano boatman has been rescued in Sabah, Malaysia after drifting at sea onboard a banca for 20 days, but…

Student killed, 5 schoolmates hurt after hit by Army truck in Carmen

An 18-year-old high school student was killed while five of her schoolmates were injured after they were accidentally rammed by…

P.5M raised for ‘Tabang Taal’

The radio based fund raising project for the displaced residents of Taal Volcano closed last Friday with a total donation…

1 hurt in SUV-motorcycle collision in Tagbilaran

A man suffered multiple injuries after his motorcycle was accidentally rammed by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a…

Tagbilaran house fire leaves 2 girls dead

A fire which broke out inside a house in Tagbilaran City left two girls, aged five and seven, dead on…

2 dead in 2-motorcycle head-on collision in Maribojoc

Two people died after a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a sharp curve at a national road in Maribojoc…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply