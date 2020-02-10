American national, 67, jumps off Tagbilaran building after breakup











Photo: courtesy of Ethel Iker

A jilted 67-year-old American national was hospitalized for injuries sustained after jumping off a building in Tagbilaran City on Monday afternoon in an apparent suicide attempt.

Landon Shields, who is staying at the Arabelle Suites in Barangay Cogon jumped from the second floor of the hotel, said Staff Sgt. Rofel Mendoza of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Shields was disheartened when his girlfriend, a Bohol resident who police only identified as Ruthlyn, broke up with him.

“Matud pa niya pag interview nag attempt kuno siya og suicide kay gibuwagan siya sa iyang uyab,” said Mendoza.

According to Mendoza, the victim sustained various injuries across his body.

He was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency treatment.

Mendoza said that Shields was conscious when authorities arrived and was talking to them when they brought him to the hospital.

“Naa pud ni siyay bali sa tuhod pero conscious ra siya,” he added.

Shields is a tourist and has been in the province for three months.