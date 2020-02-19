Woman dies after pickup truck hits motorcycle in Tagbilaran

Photo: via Joseph Estomata

A 51-year-old woman died after her motorcycle was rear-ended by pickup truck along a national road in Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

The fatality, identified as Arlinda Dinorog, 51, of Tagbilaran City was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival while the pickup truck’s driver sustained a head injury due to airbag deployment, said Staff Sgt. Johnrey Narciso of the Tagbilaran City police traffic section.

Dinorog was hit from behind and run over by the trailing vehicle.  

“Matud sa mga witnesses, nabanggaan ning motor unya na kaladkad,” said Narciso.

According to Narciso, the truck’s driver, Gomer Maghuyop, 47, of Tagbilaran City was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

He sustained a head injury and was admitted at a private hospital for treatment, but was kept under the police’s watch.

A charge of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide is set to be filed against him on Thursday. (A. Doydora)

