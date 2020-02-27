1 dead in motorcycle-van collision in Panglao

2020-02-27
2 hours ago

A man died due to multiple injuries sustained after his motorcycle collided head on against a tourist van along a national highway in Panglao on Wednesday night.

The fatality Christian Gonzaga, a construction worker who lived in Panglao, was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival at around 9:40 p.m. on the same day, said Corporal Chito Galua of the Panglao Police Station.

According to Galua, the tourist van driven by one Ariel Petalcorin attempted to overtake another vehicle but did not notice Gonzaga at the opposite lane leading to their head-on collision in Barangay Bil-isan.

Patalcorin who was alone in his van claimed that Gonzaga’s headlight was not turned on but Galua said that they were unable to confirm this as the motorcycle was totaled.

“Mao alegasyon sa driver sa van na wa kunoy suga pero nabunkag og maayo ning motor di namo maklaro kung duna bay suga,” Galua said.

There were no witnesses during the incident along the dimly lit highway.

It was also noted that Gonzaga was not wearing a helmet during the collision.

“Wa ni mag-helmet, wa g’yud miy na-recover na helmet sa area,” Galua said.

Meanwhile, Petalcorin who was uninjured following the incident was detained at the lock-up jail of the Panglao Police Station.

He however is set for release this afternoon after he and the victim’s family reached an amicable settlement. (A. Doydora)

