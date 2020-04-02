2 survive two-way vehicular crash in Cortes

10 hours ago
Photos: via Fritzgerald Barajan

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a subcompact car collided along a national road in Cortes town causing severe damages to both vehicles.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Duetes of the Cortes Police Station, no one was injured during the incident in Barangay Dela Paz although both vehicles were wrecked.

Duetes said that the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero which was driven by Lemual Rembonanza, 40, suddenly swerved to the opposite lane and head directly towards a Hyundia Eon driven by Myrna Gamas, 59.

“Kining Eon nakabantay na nakatipas naman, hing kabig siya pero giabot gihapon siya,” he said. “Natapsingan ning Eon sa driver side.”

Rembonanza admitted to authorities that he fell asleep while driving.

Duetes noted that both drivers needed not to be taken to the hospital while both vehicles did not carry passengers.

The two parties are expected to arrange an amicable settlement, he added. (AD)

