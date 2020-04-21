Fire razes house in Tagbilaran, leaves P100k in damages











Photo: via Michael Ampo

A fire believed to have been caused by electrical short-circuit razed a house in Tagbilaran City on Monday afternoon.

Fire Officer 3 Deninis Calonia of the Tagbilaran City Fire Station said that no one was injured during the incident in Sitio Upper Kataingan in Barangay Mansasa but the blaze left an estimated P100,000 worth of property damage.

According to Calonia, they received the fire alarm from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at 5:20 p.m. and were able to declare fire out at 5:42 p.m.

“Duha fire truck ang among gipadagan ang isa gikan diri sa Central Fire Station kining diri sa Calceta and ang isa gikan sa old City Hall na substation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner of the burned house which was mostly made of light materials was identified as Consancia Fallar, 58.

Based on fire authorities’ initial probe, the blaze may have erupted due to electrical short-circuit particularly as rainwater entered the Fallar residence during a downfall prior to the fire.

“Matud sa iyang anak na kining suga, ang socket sa iyang kwarto kagabii nabasa daw ni sa uwan unya ila ning gi hocus pocus para dili ma agian sa tubig pero nag uwan naman pud kusog ganina, nausob na pud og kabasa maoy atong gi tan-aw na anggulo na posibleng hinungdan sa sunog,” he said.

Authorities noted that the fire started from the room of Fallar’s daughter wherein the noted drenched light bulb was located.

Fallar was alone in the house when the fire broke out but she was able to swiftly get out. (A. Doydora)