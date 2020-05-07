Man, 55, found dead in apparent suicide in Panglao











A 55-year-old construction foreman was found dead in apparent suicide at a secluded area in Panglao on Wednesday morning.

The fatality, Pedro Pulgar, 55, of Bataan, was found hanging from a java plum (lomboy) tree by a teenage boy at past 9 a.m. in Barangay Tawala, said Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal of the Panglao Police Station.

According to Rabanal, there were indications of foul play behind Pulgar’s death.

“Gi disclose sa doctor na wala g’yuy nahitabo na foul play nanahitabo base sa pagtan-aw sa patayng lawas sa maang taw, kadto rang paghikog ang gikamatyan,” he said.

Rabanal said that a friend of Palgar went to the police following his death and showed them their last text conversation.

Palgar appeared to have been in distress and having problems with his job as his last text message to his friend was “oras na.”

“Daghan kuno og problema, hasta problema sa gitrabahuan niya…dihay usa ka amigo niya na niduol diri nagkatextsanay kuno sila,” said Rabanal.

Pulgar’s family in Bataan has been informed of his death while his remains are still at the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Tagbilaran City.

Authorities are still figuring out how to transport his body or where to bury him amid the continued travel ban in the country.

Suicide helpline

In 2019, local psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to establish Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi), a center in Baclayon which offers intervention to those with mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

Pagpakabuhi can be contacted through 09326664050 for Sun subscribers, 09214894582 and 09214876815 for Smart subscribers, and 09568249997 and 09266112776 for Globe subscribers.

According to Chronicle columnist and psychologist Kit Balane, family members should show support to those in distress or those showing signs of despair or depression.

Balane cited multiple reasons that could drive individuals to take their own lives including feelings of hopelessness and despair.

“Ang uban naa ni silay psychiatric illness. Ika duha, kining sense of hopelessness. Siguro naa siya’y gihambin na sakit…na para niya, kung ipadayon ni, lisod na g’yud kaayo. Di na niya maantos, so ang escape ra g’yud ang suicide,” Balane said.

However, Balane noted that there have been instances when people committed suicide without showing any signs of problems or possible causes for taking their own lives.

“Although mao niy uban reasons na ang taw maghikog, naa g’yuy ubang mga taw na wa ta mag-expect. Kana bang kamao sila mo-mask sa ilahang gi-bati na kalisod inside,” he said.

Balane admitted that addressing mental health issues could be costly in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the Mental Health Law, which would provide affordable and accessible mental health services for Filipinos, would be expedited.

“Ang lain rason pud, long-term relationship issues. Sa bana o asawa ba kaha, sa ginikanan or sa romantic relationship. Naa puy uban na involved na lain party, para pud makapanimaws,” he added. (A. Doydora)