Tagbilaran woman, 65, dies in hit-and-run incident in Cortes











A 65-year-old woman died after she was struck by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run incident along a national road in Barangay Upper de Lapaz in Cortes in the wee hours of Friday.

Senior Master Sgt. Victor Mahumot of the Cortes Police Station said that the fatality, Alvina Claro of Barangay Ubujan Tagbilaran City was found sprawled on the road by a residents living nearby who heard the collision at past 3:50 a.m.

She was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but she was declared dead on arrival.

No one saw the incident but a motorist who passed by the area around the time of the accident said that he saw a speeding white van from Tagbilaran City heading towards the Dela Paz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unidentified van ang suspect ani color silver or white with LED light,” Mahumot said.

Cortes police investigator Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Duetes said that they also found a closed-circuit television camera footage showing a white van in the adjacent village of Manga Tagbilaran City moving towards Dela Paz at around the time of accident.

According Duetes, Claro was known to wander the streets even in the wee hours.

“Mura’g routine na niya,” said Duetes. “Matud sa iyang anak kabuhion kuno to siya mag tukar-tukar unya mo sayo og lakaw…ni lakaw kuno to alas dos gikan sa Ubujan unya gibadlong sa iyang anak mao nasuko to iyang mama, wa mapugngi.”

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing to trace the vehicle which hit and Claro and its driver. (A. Doydora)