1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle-riding couple crashes in Candijay

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle-riding couple crashes in Candijay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A woman died while her husband was injured when their motorcycle slammed into a parked vehicle along a national road in Candijay early on Tuesday.

The fatality, Lorna Logroño of Lungsodaan, Candijay was still rushed to the nearby Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Efondo of the Candijay Police Station.

Lorna rode as passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband Franklyn Logroño, 44, who was also rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained.

The couple was heading towards Guindulman when they crashed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Efondo, Franklyn may have fallen asleep while driving, causing his motorcycle to swerve into a motorella which was parked on the side of the road in Lungsodaan.

“Basin way tog kay naay sakit, ga maintenance na siya og tambal,” he said.

Based on initial police investigation, Franklyn was wearing his helmet while Lorna was only carrying her protective headgear.

The “no-backrider” policy imposed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is still in effect in Bohol. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran woman, 65, dies in hit-and-run incident in Cortes

A 65-year-old woman died after she was struck by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run incident along a national road…

Man, 55, found dead in apparent suicide in Panglao

A 55-year-old construction foreman was found dead in apparent suicide at a secluded area in Panglao on Wednesday morning. The…

1 dead, 2 hurt in car-motorcycle collision in Bilar

A woman died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between a subcompact sedan and a motorcycle in…

Fire razes house in Tagbilaran, leaves P100k in damages

A fire believed to have been caused by electrical short-circuit razed a house in Tagbilaran City on Monday afternoon. Fire…

2 survive two-way vehicular crash in Cortes

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a subcompact car collided along a national road in Cortes town causing severe damages…

Fire razes 2 stores, house in Loboc

A fire which raged for over an hour gutted a house and razed two stores in a commercial structure in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply