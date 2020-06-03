1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle-riding couple crashes in Candijay











A woman died while her husband was injured when their motorcycle slammed into a parked vehicle along a national road in Candijay early on Tuesday.

The fatality, Lorna Logroño of Lungsodaan, Candijay was still rushed to the nearby Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Efondo of the Candijay Police Station.

Lorna rode as passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband Franklyn Logroño, 44, who was also rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained.

The couple was heading towards Guindulman when they crashed.

According to Efondo, Franklyn may have fallen asleep while driving, causing his motorcycle to swerve into a motorella which was parked on the side of the road in Lungsodaan.

“Basin way tog kay naay sakit, ga maintenance na siya og tambal,” he said.

Based on initial police investigation, Franklyn was wearing his helmet while Lorna was only carrying her protective headgear.

The “no-backrider” policy imposed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is still in effect in Bohol. (A. Doydora)