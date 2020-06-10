Mayor’s pickup truck overshoots road, slams into house fences in Duero

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mayor’s pickup truck overshoots road, slams into house fences in Duero

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Zy Felisilda

A pickup truck owned by the mayor of Sierra Bullones overshot a road and crashed into cement fences of two houses in Duero town at midday on Tuesday.

No one was injured during the incident but a Nissan Navarra owned by Mayor Simplicio Maestrado, who was not on board the vehicle during the accident, and roadside fences in Barangay Langkis, Duero were damaged.

According to Staff Sgt. Narvin Abueva of the Duero Police Station, the pickup truck’s driver, Jorge Cuñado, who was alone in the vehicle was driving from Tagbilaran City to Candijay when he suddenly swerved to the side of the ride to avoid an under-construction portion of the national highway in which bollards and solar studs were being installed.

The pickup truck hit a moteralla and a tricycle before it slammed into the fences.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Abueva said that the construction personnel who were on their lunch break during the accident failed to place an early warning device before the installation site causing Cuñado to be caught off guard upon approaching the area.

The site was at the end of a slightly uphill road making it difficult for the driver to see the construction workers beyond the incline portion of the national highway.

“Kung naa pay early warning device maka-menor na unta siya, straight kaayo ning dalanan pero adtong lugara naay slight inclination, motungas ka gamay, di nimo makita ang bollard. Diha na nakakita ang driver sa bollard, duol na kaayo,” said Abueva.

Abueava noted that negligence was on the part of Muaña Construction Company which was overseeing the installation of the road accessories.

“Ang dunay participation ang driver kay siya may nag-drive pero ang negligence g’yud firstly naa sa installer adtong road stud,” said Abueva.

All involved parties reached an amicable settlement with Muaña set to cover all expenses incurred due to the accident. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle-riding couple crashes in Candijay

A woman died while her husband was injured when their motorcycle slammed into a parked vehicle along a national road…

Tagbilaran woman, 65, dies in hit-and-run incident in Cortes

A 65-year-old woman died after she was struck by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run incident along a national road…

Man, 55, found dead in apparent suicide in Panglao

A 55-year-old construction foreman was found dead in apparent suicide at a secluded area in Panglao on Wednesday morning. The…

1 dead, 2 hurt in car-motorcycle collision in Bilar

A woman died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between a subcompact sedan and a motorcycle in…

Fire razes house in Tagbilaran, leaves P100k in damages

A fire believed to have been caused by electrical short-circuit razed a house in Tagbilaran City on Monday afternoon. Fire…

2 survive two-way vehicular crash in Cortes

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a subcompact car collided along a national road in Cortes town causing severe damages…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply