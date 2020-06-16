19-year-old drowns in Loboc River











A 19-year-old boy drowned after falling off a raft in the Loboc River on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Staff Sgt. Niño Cutin of the Sevilla Police Station, the teenager identified as Michael Anino was found dead in the river in Barangay Calinginan Sur, Sevilla an hour after he was seen to have been swept by the water.

Cutin said that the Anino was standing on raft when he accidentally slipped and fell into the river at past 11 a.m.

“Di kuno ni kamao mo langoy unya na slide, nahagbong sa tubig mao na lumos,” he said.

The fatality was in the river with his neighbor who was washing clothes during the incident.

According to Cutin, the fatality was already swept by the river when his neighbor noticed that he was drowning.

The neighbor instead left the area and asked for help.

“Ni attempt og tabang di na kuno siya kaduol, mi balik siya kay lawom na kuno,” he said.

Authorities sent a rescue team which found the teenager’s remains about an hour after he fell.

The area of the incident is between the renowned Loboc segment of the river and the also popular Calinganan Norte portion of the river called “Tingkawob.” (A. Doydora)