1 dead, 2 hurt in Calape road mishap

One person died while two others were critically injured after a van slammed straight into a roadside concrete barrier in Calape town in the wee hours of Monday.

The fatality, Glenn Robert Toroja, 28, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival while the two others including the van’s driver were also hospitalized for severe injuries, said Staff Sgt. Ronilo Abarquez of the Calape Police Station.

According to Abarquez, the van overshot a portion of the national highway in Barangay Desamparados then rammed a concrete barrier in the town’s plaza.

“Naalanganin na siya og liko. Kusog padagan unya ni liko kalit pero wa ni siyay ikabangga,” he said.

The driver, identified as Jessie Sumampong, 24, of Tagbilaran City and the other passenger Vincent Calupit, 24, of Calape were referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

No one else was inside the van during the incident while no pedestrians and other vehicles were involved in the vehicular crash.

Abarquez said that Sumampong and Calupit were proven to have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident based on a breathalyzer test done by Dr. Jerome Rosal of the Mother and Child Hospital. (A. Doydora)