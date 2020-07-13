19-year-old drowns in river in Pilar

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with his father in the Wahig-Inabanga River in Pilar on Saturday.

Cysson Brex Apari and his father Isidro Apari, Jr. of Dagohoy town travelled to the Rizal, Pilar segment of the 25-kilometer-long river to swim, said Staff Sgt. Joel Tado of the Pilar Police Station.

While swimming, Isidro suddenly lost sight of Cysson who he later found completely submerged in the water.

There was another group swimming in the river but they also did not notice Cysson as he drowned.

“Samtang nagligo-ligo sila, na wa man og kalit,” said Tado.

Isidro found the lifeless body of his son at 1:30 p.m. less than hour after the teenager was last seen.

Cysson was no longer rushed to a hospital as he was declared dead on the spot by responding authorities. (A. Doydora)

