SAF policeman dies in Alicia road mishap











A 29-year-old policeman of the Philippine National Police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) died after his motorcycle fell off a bridge and into rocky creek in Alicia town on Sunday afternoon.

The fatality, Corporal Ian Roy Gomez, a native of Bukidnon, was rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but was declared dead on arrival due to multiple injuries sustained, said Senior Master Sgt. Gregorio Aton of the Alicia Police Station.

According to Aton, Gomez may have lost control of his motorcycle as he drove downhill along a sharp curve in Sitio Escobal in Barangay Napo at past 2 p.m.

The road segment is a known accident-prone area.

“Nabali iyang tiil man gud. Unya among gitan-aw diri sa ibabaw dagko man kaayo og mga bato uy,” said Aton.

The police officer was known to always wear a helmet when driving his motorcycle and he was wearing one during the accident. The protective headgear however was not enough to cushion his fall into the rocky creek which was several meters below the bridge.

Gomez was a SAF community relations officer for the third district and he frequently travelled due to his work.

He was on his way to Barangay Cayacay to meet barangay officials to coordinate with them in carrying out a tree-planting activity.

Gomez lies in state at the SAF camp in Cambaol, Alicia.

His remains are set to be transported to his hometown in Bukidnon. (A. Doydora)