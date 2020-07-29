Boy, 17, dies after motorcycle swept by flood in Jagna











Photo: via Anthony Aniscal

A 17-year-old boy drowned after his motorcycle was swept by floodwater along a road in Jagna at dawn on Wednesday.

The boy whose identity was withheld by authorities was delivering vegetables for sale at his family’s store at the Jagna Public Market when he was flushed into a creek near Barangay Odiong, said Jonalyn Llemit.

The boy was found near a bridge in the next village, Barangay Lonoy at past 8 a.m. hours after the incident in the flood-prone area.

Jagna’s municipal health officer Dr. Arnold Cagulada declared him dead on the spot.

“Drowining ang cause of death pero nagkasamadsama ang o sa bata kay naa may mga bato-bato,” said Llemit.

Some roads in the town were flooded due to torrential rains that hit the town and parts of the province starting Tuesday night. (A. Doydora)