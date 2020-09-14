Lightning kills 2, injures 1 other in Danao

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Lightning kills 2, injures 1 other in Danao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A lightning strike in Danao took the life of two men gathering copra at a farm in the town and severely injured another person.

Eduardo Butal, 30, died on the spot while his companion Franklin Butal, 25, was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival after the incident on Thursday noon, said Master Sgt. Joey Orapa of the Danao Police Station.

Meanwhile, Ronelo Yanong who was with the two fatalities was critically injured.

According to Orapa, the trio was struck by lightning at past 12 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Fe in Danao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

They were gathering copra and coconut when it started to rain.

Orapa said that personnel of the town’s municipal health office were immediately deployed to the area.

All three suffered severe burn injuries causing the death of the two men while Yanong was treated at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man, 67, dies after rammed by truck in Dauis

A 67-year-old man died after he was accidentally rammed by a delivery truck along a national road in Dauis town…

Body of San Isidro mayor’s model sister found in river

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Authorities on Friday found the lifeless body…

Boy, 17, dies after motorcycle swept by flood in Jagna

A 17-year-old boy drowned after his motorcycle was swept by floodwater along a road in Jagna at dawn on Wednesday.…

4-hour fire guts councilor’s house in Clarin, burns 2 cars

A fire which raged for over four hours gutted an ancestral house owned by a municipal councilor in Clarin and…

SAF policeman dies in Alicia road mishap

A 29-year-old policeman of the Philippine National Police’s elite Special Action Force (SAF) died after his motorcycle fell off a…

19-year-old drowns in river in Pilar

A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with his father in the Wahig-Inabanga River in Pilar on Saturday. Cysson Brex Apari…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply