Lightning kills 2, injures 1 other in Danao











A lightning strike in Danao took the life of two men gathering copra at a farm in the town and severely injured another person.

Eduardo Butal, 30, died on the spot while his companion Franklin Butal, 25, was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival after the incident on Thursday noon, said Master Sgt. Joey Orapa of the Danao Police Station.

Meanwhile, Ronelo Yanong who was with the two fatalities was critically injured.

According to Orapa, the trio was struck by lightning at past 12 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Fe in Danao.

They were gathering copra and coconut when it started to rain.

Orapa said that personnel of the town’s municipal health office were immediately deployed to the area.

All three suffered severe burn injuries causing the death of the two men while Yanong was treated at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City. (A. Doydora)