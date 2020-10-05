74-year-old man found dead in Inabanga river











A 74-year-old man was found dead along the Inabanga River on Saturday morning.

The fatality, identified as Sulpicio Vistal, 74, of Barangay Lonoy Cainsican, Inabanga who has not been home for over 24 hours was believed to have drowned in the river.

In a report, police said Vistal attended a birthday party on Thursday night and had not returned home since then.

He was noted to have been drunk when he left the house of the birthday celebrator on Friday.

The senior citizen was no longer seen since then until his lifeless body was discovered in the river in Barangay Liloan Sur. (cr)