Seaman, brother die of electrocution while installing internet dish for online class











A seaman and his brother died of electrocution while both were installing an internet dish which was supposed to be used to boost their connectivity for online classes in Dimiao.

The fatalities, Tristian Dexter Hamlag, 26, and Christian Val Hamlag, 20, died on the spot on Tuesday night as they suffered severe injuries.

According to Staff Sgt. Anselmo Naive of the Dimiao Police Station, the brothers accidentally toppled an antenna which then fell unto an electric post near their home in Barangay Limokon Ilaud causing the fatal electrocution.

“Natumba ang ilang gikabitan na antenna, pagkatumba accidentally na bag-id sa mainline na poste,” said Naive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tristan who was a seaman was helping his younger brother set up the internet device for his online classes during the incident.

“Kadtong maguwang manakayay na unta kadtong manghod maoy estudyante pa. Mi tabang lang ag maguwang kay hinay og connection,” said Naive.

The incident caused a power outage in the entire town.

Electricity was restored just several minutes after the incident, Naive added. (A. Doydora)